Los Gatos bakery owner arrested in connection with sexual assault

Police in Los Gatos on Wednesday arrested the owner of a local bakery in connection with a sexual assault.

Ali Asghar Shemirani, 75, was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery of an unrestrained person, sexual battery of a restrained person and false imprisonment, according to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department.

On March 15, the police department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at Mama's Bakery at 473 N. Santa Cruz Ave.

Police said the business owner, identified as Shemirani, befriended female customers under the pretense of offering bread-baking lessons at the business and would inappropriately touch and fondle the female victims against their will during the lessons.