Lucky Powerball player in California wins millions, jackpot still up for grabs

The Brief One Powerball ticket purchased in California was worth $2.3 million. But no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday's drawing. The jackpot now balloons to a projected $364 million.



One California lottery player struck it rich with a Powerball ticket worth more than $2 million, state lottery officials announced on Thursday. But don’t worry, if that wasn't you, you can try your luck on the jackpot for the next drawing, which has ballooned more than 150-fold.

California Lottery officials said that the winning ticket from Wednesday's drawing matched five numbers: 25, 32, 43, 53, and 66.

But it failed to hit the Powerball number 10.

The ticket was purchased in Nipton, in San Bernardino County at the Primm Valley Lotto store.

Officials said no one in any state got all six numbers, so that means the jackpot will inflate to a projected $364 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball is a multi-state game played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A single ticket costs $2.

Drawings take place three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m. Ticket entries must be made by 7 p.m.

The largest ever Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, sold in California in 2022.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are about one in about 292 million. To put it in perspective, you're almost 20,000 more likely to get struck by lightning.

The Source The information for this story came from the California Lottery.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

