Lululemon theft in Napa involved 3 juveniles, police say

Published  March 26, 2024 7:57pm PDT
Napa
Napa Police Department says the theft of merchandise at a lululemon store amounted to $23,000 as opposed to a lesser amount that was previously reported.

NAPA, Calif. - The Napa Police Department posted an update to a story about a theft at lululemon's Napa store on 1st Street that KTVU first reported on Monday. 

Officials initially estimated the value of the stolen merchandise at $2,500. But upon further investigation, they found 200 items, appearing in a photo provided to be leggings, were valued at approximately more than $23,000. 

SkyFOX flew overhead and could see investigators unloading piles of clothing from the vehicle. 

On Tuesday, police said the four suspects detained were booked and that three of them are juveniles. 

Monday afternoon's theft resulted in a police pursuit where California Highway Patrol launched an airplane to assist other law enforcement officials when the suspects allegedly fled an attempted law enforcement stop. Napa police said they, along with American Canyon Police Department, pursued the suspects in a Lexus GS 350 near the Carquinez Bridge. They relinquished the pursuit to CHP. 

The chase eventually went from Napa to Oakland where the suspects crashed the vehicle at Lakeshore Avenue and Beacon Street. All four suspects were taken into custody by CHP with assistance from the Oakland Police Department

