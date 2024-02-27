Magical season for Miramonte High School women's soccer team

We heard the story of an East Bay soccer team that turned an early bad season into a championship one, just like in the storybooks.

In Orinda, the sports giants for the moment are the members of the high school women's soccer team.

Fresh off a last regular season victory last Friday, Orinda's Miramonte High School Matadors varsity women's soccer team left for the NorCal Soccer Division Championship with hopes and dreams of winning a state championship.

"It started on Halloween night. It took a lot of work to get to this point and every player on this team put in what they could," said head coach Taylor Abbott.

It's a giant step for the team that had a slow season start that got this far by virtue of senior Shauna Lindheim's penalty kick. "We went to double overtime. It was the longest game of soccer I've ever played," said Lindheim.

But, this is about way more than a team. It's about a close, determined, community-minded small town of 18,000 folks.

"I've never seen a women's sporting event have that many fans at a game. So, that was so exciting and to just win with your friends," said Lindheim, who is a senior and team captain.

"Being a newbie on the team, I was definitely not expecting this at all, especially like just the camaraderie the team has. I think it's been really special," said freshman Eve Copeland. "I think the people are what made the great season possible. I think hard work can only get you so far, but I think the team dynamic is really special," said junior Olivia Penney.

Kim Bonnar White is a mom of two players and an alumnus of this school. "It was not just the win but the fact that the community rallied around so wholeheartedly and lovingly and amazingly. It's just something I'll never forget. It's the most exciting sports event I've ever been to, including professional sports," said Ms. Bonnar White. "We've had some of the football players who've won a section title say it was one of the most exciting sporting events they've been to in their four years. I thought the crowd was awesome," said Athletic Director Sean Hennessy.

"The women are all, excellent students who keep their eye on that prize as well. Some of them are gonna be studying on the bus today, for test tomorrow. They take it all seriously. So, it's not just about the sports, but really about them growing up to be these fine, well-rounded, thoughtful, amazing citizens of our community," said Bonnar White.

Though the Orinda team lost in the final minute Tuesday, they will return this evening to a grateful and no less loyal town.