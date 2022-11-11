Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded near Alamo

article

A magnitude 2.8 earthquake was recorded Friday night near Alamo in Contra Costa County, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened just a little more than a mile SSW of Alamo at 8:31 p.m. There was some chatter on social media about the temblor.

A local retired law enforcement officer typed, "Earthquake?" right around the time the minor earthquake struck. There have so far been no reports of any damage or injuries from the quake, recorded at a depth of nearly 6 miles.

The Bay Area was recently reminded of the fault lines beneath us when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook San Jose at the end of October. That quake's shock waves were felt throughout the Bay Area and set off the MyShake earthquake emergency notification app. The app warns smartphone users to take cover seconds before a magnitude 4.5 earthquake or greater strikes. The technology debuted in 2019.

