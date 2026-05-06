Magnitude 3.1 earthquake shakes in California's Lake County
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LAKE COUNTY, Calif. - The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday recorded a magnitude 3.1 earthquake near Lake County's Cobb, California.
The temblor struck about two miles southeast of the mountain community at 8:56 p.m. The epicenter is about 15 miles northeast of Healdsburg in Sonoma County.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries associated with the quake centered near Anderson Springs.
This is a developing news story.
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