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Magnitude 3.1 earthquake shakes in California's Lake County

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Published  May 6, 2026 9:09pm PDT
Earthquakes
KTVU FOX 2
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Earthquake

The Brief

    • USGS recorded a magnitude 3.1 earthquake in Lake County on Wednesday night. 
    • The quake shook about 2 miles southeast of Cobb, California with an epicenter near Anderson Springs. 
    • There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage associated with this earthquake. 

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. - The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday recorded a magnitude 3.1 earthquake near Lake County's Cobb, California. 

The temblor struck about two miles southeast of the mountain community at 8:56 p.m. The epicenter is about 15 miles northeast of Healdsburg in Sonoma County. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries associated with the quake centered near Anderson Springs. 

This is a developing news story. 

The Source 

  • U.S. Geological Survey 

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