Mail carrier robberies on the rise with recent cases in Oakland, SF

Mail carriers are increasingly becoming targets for robbers – a growing trend across the United States and the Bay Area.

U.S. Postal inspectors, union leaders and lawmakers are trying to figure out a solution and a way to keep workers safe.

Postal carrier robberies climbed to 643 last year, an increase of nearly 30%, and the number of robberies resulting in injuries doubled to 61 last year, according to figures provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Associated Press.

Postal robberies dipped 19% over the past five months, while arrests for letter carrier robberies grew 73% so far in the 2024 fiscal year, said Jeff Adams, postal service spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Post Master General Louis DeJoy put out a statement after a postal carrier in San Francisco was robbed and the suspect was only sentenced to 30 days.

"It is simply unacceptable that a criminal was sentenced to a mere 30 days for threatening a letter carrier at gunpoint and stealing his personal possessions, as well as both the public's mail and packages", DeJoy said in a statement. "This sends a concerning message of encouragement to our nation’s criminals and a message of disregard to our loyal public servants, who deserve better protection and reassurance that the law will take crimes against them seriously."

Though unique circumstances led to the 30-day sentence in the San Francisco case, federal law allows for a sentence of up to 10 years for an assault on a postal worker, and up to 25 years for a subsequent offense, officials said. Mail theft carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, and possession, concealment or disposal of property carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

On Wednesday, the postal service announced a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of another suspect in Oakland.

Surveillance footage from another incident shows a man in red sweatpants running up behind a postal carrier on March 2 around 3:45 p.m. on Euclid Avenue.

Another angle shows him trying to grab her. She yells at him and later screams before the suspect runs off.

Lawmakers have been trying to help.

This week, a bill is expected to be introduced in Congress to appropriate federal dollars to help replace the antiquated keys with electronic versions that have no value to criminals, require all 93 U.S. attorneys to designate a prosecutor for postal crime, and to review sentencing guidelines for postal crimes, said Brian Renfroe, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.