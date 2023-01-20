Man accidentally shoots himself with ghost gun: Vallejo police

article

A man is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself with a ghost gun in Vallejo, officials said.

On Monday, Vallejo police received reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After their initial investigation, officers determined that the shooting was unintentional, but also done with a ghost gun.

The ghost gun has been collected from the scene and booked into evidence, officials said. The man was transported to a local hospital. Officials did not provide the status of his condition or if he's currently facing any charges.

The case has been referred to the Solano County District Attorney.