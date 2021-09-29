Suspect allegedly stole signatures for San Francisco school board recall

A man accused of trying to steal signatures needed for the San Francisco school board recall has turned himself into police.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Jason Kruta went to police Tuesday. He was charged with the theft of a recall petition, a misdemeanor violation of the state election code.

Officers say he grabbed a clipboard of signatures from organizers at the Clement Street Farmer’s Market near 3rd Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a bystander ran after Kruta who ultimately gave back the pages of the recall signatures.

About 70,000 raw signatures are needed to get the recall on the ballot.

The election is expected to around $8 million. A proposal introduced Tuesday would require the city pay for the recall.

Kruta is due in court on October 28.