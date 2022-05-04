Man armed with knife at San Jose elementary school in custody: police

A man described as despondent and armed with a knife showed up at a San Jose elementary school, police said, prompting a shelter-in-place.

San Jose police said police got a call about the man about 10:50 a.m. at Empire Gardens Elementary School at 1060 E. Empire Street.

A neighbor told KTVU they saw the man waving what appeared to be a long knife or machete near the school.

About 1 p.m., the man, dressed in a camouflage jacket and carying a large knife, was seen walking along a wall surrounding the school. He was not directly threatening any children as he paced back and forth.

Police were able to reach the man and call for the department's mobile crisis team.

Authorities said the man was taken into custody before 2 p.m. and will receive an evaluation.

