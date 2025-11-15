Man arrested after allegedly discarding gun during Vallejo police chase

article

The Brief Police on patrol near Griffin and Gateway drives found a black Mercedes driving in the area, and police attempted to stop the car for a "tint violation." The driver fled, throwing a gun into some bushes during the chase.



A man was arrested in Vallejo on Tuesday after allegedly discarding a handgun while leading police on a chase.

Vallejo Police Department on patrol near Griffin and Gateway drives on Tuesday night found a black Mercedes driving in the area, and police attempted to stop the car for a "tint violation," according to a department statement.

"Rather than pulling over, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade officers," the VPD said. "As a result, a pursuit was initiated through multiple city streets before abandoning the vehicle in the 200 block of Lexington Drive and fleeing on foot."

A California Highway Patrol aircraft was overhead and allegedly saw the driver throw "an object" into some bushes before fleeing into a residence.

VPD officers established a perimeter around the home and ordered the occupants out, and they were able to arrest the driver without further incident.

Officers also found the object the driver had allegedly discarded in the bushes; a loaded pistol with an extended magazine.

"A records check revealed the suspect was a convicted felon with a prior robbery conviction," the VPD said. "After being Mirandized, the suspect stated he did not pull over because he thought he could get away and did not think the helicopter would arrive that quickly."

The suspect – whose name was not released – was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges, including felony evading law enforcement, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver’s license.