Man arrested after allegedly escaping work release, posting photos in front of jail on Facebook

Authorities in Washington said they arrested an inmate who allegedly escaped work release and proceeded to post taunting images on his social media showing himself posing outside of a jail with his girlfriend.

According to the Spokane Police Department, Ryan W. Seaman was arrested on Oct. 6., behind his grandmother’s house.

The Spokane Police Department posted a screenshot of Ryan W. Seaman who escaped work release and posted taunting images on Facebook showing himself posing outside of a jail.

Police said Seaman had posted taunting selfies in front of the local jail with his girlfriend in the months between escaping and being captured.

The Spokane Police Department posted a screenshot of the antagonizing photos in which Seaman can be seen crouching in front of the jail looking directly in the camera.

“BadBoys BadBoys whatcha gonna do?” wrote the escaped inmate in the photos’ caption.

Police said Seaman was arrested on his outstanding warrants and is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.