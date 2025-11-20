Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Petaluma officers during break-in

article

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Petaluma on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted police officers while he was destroying items in an apartment he had reportedly broken into.

Petaluma Police Department officers were sent on Wednesday to the Studios at Montero at 5135 Montero Way after receiving a report from the on-site property manager that "a previously arrested individual, who is not a resident of the complex" had vandalized property at the apartment and was attempting to enter a room without permission, according to a department statement.

Officers found Zeno Salinas-Rurales, a 28-year-old Petaluma resident, at the scene, and the department noted that officers previously encountered the man during an incident on July 30 where he allegedly "forcibly resisted officers, assaulted an officer, and was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine," according to the PPD.

Officers found Salinas-Rurales barricaded inside a room that belonged to a resident who was not present at the apartment.

"The suspect repeatedly slammed the door, threw objects inside the room, and ignored numerous verbal commands in both English and Spanish," the PPD said. "Officers observed the suspect arming himself with multiple improvised weapons, including scissors, a chair, and a bicycle frame."

Police reported that Salinas-Rurales "escalated his behavior" when he smashed a lamp through a window, which sent glass shards flying that narrowly missed officers outside.

After about 30 minutes of Salinas-Rurales allegedly breaking items in the room and refusing orders to come out, he allegedly approached the doorway "while armed with a broken chair."

A PPD officer shot Salinas-Rurales with a Taser, causing him to fall to the ground and allowing others to take him into custody.

"Once detained, the suspect continued to physically resist and was placed into a maximum-restraint device for transport," the PPD said.

Salinas-Rurales was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony vandalism, trespassing, resisting/delaying officers, and felony obstruction/threats against officers.