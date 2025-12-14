Man arrested for DUI in Vallejo after allegedly striking, killing pedestrian

article

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Vallejo early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian.

Vallejo Police Department officers were called just before 1:10 a.m. to the area of Sonoma Boulevard just north of Meadow Drive on reports of the collision and found a man lying unresponsive in the road, according to a department statement.

Officers provided aid to the man until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

A preliminary investigation into the collision indicated that a car allegedly being driven by 48-year-old Morris Turner of American Canyon struck the man. Turner remained on the scene and was taken to a hospital "due to being involved in the traffic collision.

"Evidence gathered during the investigation indicates impairment may have been a factor," the VPD said. "Investigators obtained a warrant for a blood sample, which was collected at the hospital. Turner was subsequently arrested for vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence."

Police noted the death marks Vallejo’s 13th fatal traffic collision of the year.