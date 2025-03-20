Man arrested following confrontation with neighbor over dead rabbit

article

An argument between a Penngrove man and his neighbor over a dead rabbit became heated, resulting in the arrest of one of the men.

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Brand and Dutch Lanes on Monday evening, at about 5:55 p.m. over reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they contacted 58-year-old William Hawley and detained him shortly afterward. Officials said Hawley confronted his neighbor over a dispute over a dead rabbit, and according to witnesses, had a gun tucked away in his waistband.

The Sheriff's Office said Hawley had a prior felony conviction and therefore was not allowed to possess a firearm. Searching his trailer, deputies found a revolver, short-barrel shotgun, and ammunition.

The Penngrove resident was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on charges of being felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, a short barrel shotgun. He has since been released from custody after posting $30,000 bail.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the intensity of the confrontation Hawley had with his neighbor that prompted a response from law enforcement.

Officials did not report any injuries stemming from the incident.