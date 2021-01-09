Man arrested following standoff with San Jose police

article

Police in San Jose on Friday arrested a man following an hours-long standoff inside an apartment following a domestic dispute.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Friday to an apartment in the 1000 block of Tully Road on a report of a family disturbance.

Police said a man was exhibiting bizarre behavior and started physically assaulting his family and breaking things in the apartment.

The man's family was able to flee the apartment.

The police department's mobile crisis response team responded to the apartment and started dialog with the suspect that lasted several hours.

Police said the suspect refused to exit and surrender, and he barricaded himself in the apartment.

Officers ultimately made entry into the apartment and were able to take the man into custody.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery and vandalism.