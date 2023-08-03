Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for allegedly punching SF shop owner after being told to stop urinating in street

By KTVU staff
Published 
Haight-Ashbury
SF sandwich shop owner punched after telling man to stop urinating

A small business owner in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood said he was punched in the face after telling someone to stop urinating in front of his shop. The business, Sandy's Muffulettas is now seeing support from the community.

SAN FRANCISCO - Charges have been brought against a suspect after allegedly punching a San Francisco business owner in the face after being told to stop urinating in the 

streets. 

Peterson Harter, owner of Sandy's located in the 1400 block of Haight Street was allegedly assaulted by 30-year-old Irvin Rivera after he told Rivera to stop urinating in front of his store on July 19 before fleeing the scene.

The San Francisco Police Department arrested Rivera Saturday. Rivera is due in court on Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing and was not granted bail. He remains in custody. 

Rivera is charged with assault by force likely to produce great bodily. He pleaded not guilty.

"Small businesses are the backbone of San Francisco's economy and brazen violent acts such as this one are unacceptable," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "My office will take the necessary steps to ensure there are appropriate consequences so that business owners and customers in our city are protected and feel safe."

If convicted, Rivera faces seven years in State Prison.