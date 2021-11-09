Man arrested for firearm possession as police continue to investigate deadly Gilroy shooting

A man was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm while law enforcement continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Gilroy last month at a city councilwoman's home.

Authorities say Gilroy Police Department, with assistance from Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Clara Police Department along with a specialized enforcement team and Santa Clara County District Attorney's office served three separate search warrants in connection to the fatal Oct. 30 shooting.

Tuesday's searches were conducted at the 9200 block of Calle Del Rey, the 8800 block of Fuchsia Court, and the 7600 block of Rosanna Street, according to Gilroy police.

A firearm was recovered at one of those locations, police said.

Lucas James Tomasetti, 18, was arrested at the scene without incident, according to police. He was charged with a felony - prohibited person in possession of a firearm - and later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

It is not known if the firearm was used during last month's shooting.

A 19-year-old man has already been arrested on suspicion of murder in what neighbors called a Halloween party shooting at the 400 block of Las Animas. The District Attorney declined to charge the teen pending further investigation. One person was killed and three others were injured in that incident.

Police subsequently said they were still looking for a second suspect.

Loved ones identified the victim who died as Michael Daniel Zuniga Macias, 18, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Silva at (408) 846-0335. Parties wishing to remain anonymous may call the Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.