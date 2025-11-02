Man arrested in Stockton after allegedly assaulting, robbing bicyclist

article

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Stockton's Lakeview District on Saturday morning for allegedly attacking and robbing an elderly woman.

The 70-year-old victim was riding her bicycle at Riverbrook Drive and Pine Meadow Circle at about 7 a.m. when 25-year-old Donovan Chantrirack allegedly assaulted and robbed her, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Chantrirack allegedly jumped into the bed of a passing pickup truck to try to get away but the driver stayed in the area and let Stockton police officers apprehend Chantrirack, police said.

He was arrested on accusations of robbery and elder abuse.