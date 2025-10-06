Man booked for murder of woman in San Jose, apprehended in Capitola by CHP

article

The Brief A 60-year-old man is in custody for the homicide of a woman over the weekend in San Jose. Police said license-plate reader technology tracked the suspect to Capitola where CHP officers took him into custody. The victim's adult son made the initial call about this incident. The victim's ID is forthcoming from the medical examiner's office.



The San Jose Police Department arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Wainwright Drive at 2:49 a.m. on the report of a suspicious circumstance. The caller was the victim's adult son, according to police. The caller said he had found his mother dead. Officers arrived at the scene and said the victim was in fact dead and showed signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives quickly identified Venko Gospodinov, 60, of San Jose, as the primary suspect. Using license plate reader technology, detectives discovered that the suspect may have been in the Capitola area. Local authorities were notified of Gospodinov's whereabouts.

The California Highway Patrol located the suspect in Capitola and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was transferred into SJPD's custody. He was booked for murder into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police said this marks the 22nd homicide of 2025.