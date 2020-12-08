Man burned in Richmond fire, crews investigating as possible arson

Doctors at UC Davis on Tuesday were treating a man after a house fire in Richmond.

Firefighters responded to the home on Giaramita Street about 4:15 a.m., where a 30-year-old man was unresponsive.

But medics were able to revive him and get him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, firefighters say they're investigating this fire as possible arson because up to two separate fires were set at the house.

The house was abandoned and boarded up at the time.