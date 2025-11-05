Man charged in Golden Gate Park assault pleads not guilty

The Brief The 19-year-old man charged with assaulting a minor in a Golden Gate Park bathroom pleaded ‘not guilty’ in a Wednesday hearing. The judge in the case ordered Dominick Valle-Buitrago to remain in custody without bail.



The 19-year-old man charged with kidnapping and assaulting a child in a Golden Gate Park bathroom pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the charges against him.

Dominick Valle-Buitrago allegedly forced the victim, a 13-year-old girl into a restroom near the Polo Field and groped her. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed charges for alleged aggravated kidnapping, committing forcible lewd acts upon a child, assault with intent to commit a felony on a person under the age of 18, committing a lewd act upon a child, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

After entering his plea, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman ordered Valle-Buitrago to remain in custody without bail.

Valle-Buitrago was arrested on Oct. 31, just over a week after the assault took place.

News of the assault shook the city, and Paul Yep, interim chief of the San Francisco Police Department, in a press conference following the crime said it was an "extremely high priority."

Youth soccer teams frequently use the polo field at Golden Gate Park, and news of the assault sent shockwaves through the community. Interim chief of the San Francisco Police Department Paul Yep, in a press conference shortly after the assault, said the case was "an extremely high priority."

The Recreation and Park Department responded to the crime by placing a park ranger near the restrooms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, when youth teams typically practice, and installed a new security camera.



