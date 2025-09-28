Man, child rescued from 2 separate Sonoma County beaches

article

Rescuers in Sonoma County saved an injured man and a drowning child from two separate beaches on Sunday.

Sonoma County Fire District rescuers were sent about 12:50 p.m. to Wrights Beach on reports of a man who suffered a broken leg after being struck by a wave, according to a department statement.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was called to the scene and lifted the man to a nearby ambulance, who took him to a hospital for treatment.

A short time later, fire department units were called to Schoolhouse Beach – a little over two miles south of Wrights Beach – on reports of a 9-year-old girl struggling in the ocean after having been washed from the beach by a large wave, the Sonoma County Fire District told KTVU.

The fire department said that the girl’s mother went into the water after her, and the two were able to make it back to shore with the help of bystanders.

The girl and her mother were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but fire department officials did not say that they were injured in the incident.