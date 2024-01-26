Man dies after being shot in chest in Rohnert Park shopping center

A man was shot in the chest Thursday night in a Rohnert Park shopping center and later died.

A 911 call came in about 6:30 p.m. regarding gunfire along Golf Course Drive near Foxtail Golf Club, the pubic safety department said.

First responders tried to save the man but they could not.

His name has not been released and there has been no word about motive or suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Fermin Ramirez at (707) 588-3597 and refer to case #24-0293.