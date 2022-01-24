Man dies after fatal stabbing inside Mission District bar

article

A stabbing inside a bar in San Francisco's Mission District left a 40-year-old man dead late Friday night, police said on Monday.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Mission Street, near Cesar Chavez, for a report of a stabbing inside an establishment.

There, officers found the victim suffering from what appeared to stab wounds. Medics at the scene tried to revive the victim, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the death and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.







