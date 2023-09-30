Man dies after 'possible' fight on hiking trail, Antioch PD reports

A man was found unconscious and later died on a hiking trail after a possible fight Friday morning, the Antioch Police Department said in a press release.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, APD was notified of a "possible physical fight" and an unconscious man on the DeAnza trail near the 4100 block of Null Drive.

APD officers arrived on scene alongside the Contra Costa Fire Department and found a Black adult male around 30 to 40 years old unresponsive.

"After life saving measures were performed, the male was pronounced dead on scene," APD said in a statement.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Becerra at 925-779-6937 or the APD non-emergency line at 925-778-2441.