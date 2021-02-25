Man dies after San Jose shooting; 6th homicide of 2021

A man with a gunshot wound died early Thursday morning after a shooting Tuesday night in San Jose.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 8:44 p.m. on the 2400 block of Monterey Highway. Officers located an adult man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Just over 30 hours later, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say they haven't identified any suspects, and have not apprehended anyone.

The incident remains under investigation. This is San Jose's sixth homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283, or the tip line at (408) 947-7867.