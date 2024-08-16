Man in distress on San Francisco Market Street rooftop, police advise to avoid area

article

Police in San Francisco say a man in distress is on a Mid-Market Street building's rooftop and are advising the public to avoid the area.

SFPD said at around 5:22 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a building in the area of 7th Street and Odd Fellows Way on a report of a man in distress standing on a building's roof.

A photo shared with KTVU shows the man atop the American Conservatory Theater.

When police arrived, officers attempted to make contact with the man, but they said he was being uncooperative.

As the evening wore on, a hostage negotiation team was deployed. Police said they have been speaking with the man.

The public is asked to continue avoiding the area.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Muni service on Market Street in the area was blocked and buses had to be rerouted. But within an hour, regular service resumed.

Officers remain at the scene.

This is a developing story.