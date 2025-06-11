Man facing murder charges after elderly Pinole woman dies following assault

A Richmond man is facing murder and elder/dependent adult abuse charges after police said an elderly woman in Pinole was attacked and died from her injuries.

Police said a suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Miguel Patino, assaulted 76-year-old Vera Rowsey and another victim while they were walking their dog near Bayfront Park in Pinole on May 28 with a blunt object.

The attack occurred around 2 p.m., police said.

After the attack, Rowsey was taken to a hospital, where she later died on June 4.

Following her death, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Patino with murder, in addition to aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and elder/dependent adult abuse charges he was already facing.

Patino remains behind bars at the Martinez Detention Facility on $1.12 million bail.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the assault and the circumstances leading up to it remain unclear at this time.

It's also unclear if the victims and suspects knew each other and if the assault was targeted or not.

Authorities did not share any details regarding the condition of the other victim.

What they're saying:

"Vera Rowsey was a beloved member of our Pinole community—we extend our deepest condolences to her family, impacted by this senseless act of violence," said Pinole Mayor Cameron Sasai. "We thank our officers for their swift response and remain committed to supporting the path to justice and healing."