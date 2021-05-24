Man fatally shot in broad daylight near Oakland's Chinatown

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon, not far from the Oakland Police Department headquarters.

A man was fatally shot at around 2:12 p.m. on the 400 block of 8th Street near Broadway Street, according to police.

Police responded when they heard the shooting from OPD headquarters.

Police said more than 20 rounds were fired, from at least two shooters. One of the weapons appears to be a high-powered weapon. Rifle and handgun rounds were located at the scene.

There was one person in the victim's car; an unidentified man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police do not have a motive.

Witnesses are being sought for more information. No suspect information was available. No one is in custody in connection to this shooting. Police are trying to figure out if the shooters came and fled in a vehicle.

"This is a heinous crime. It just speaks to the level of craziness that's going on in our city. Not only our city, but across the country. This has to stop," said OPD Capt. Bobby Hookfin. "This has to stop. There's no reason for this nonsense in broad daylight at 8th and Broadway in the City of Oakland."

A man who identified himself as the brother of the victim arrived at the scene. He was clearly distraught. After he entered the restricted area, past yellow police tape, police were seen pushing him away from the crime scene investigation. With his hands up, he insisted he did not want his deceased brother lying out in the street. However, protocol is to wait for the Alameda County coroner to arrive to the scene.

OPD wanted to point out that while the shooting borders Old Oakland and Chinatown, that the victim was not of Asian descent.

Officials are seeking any surveillance video from nearby business and AC Transit buses that may have captured the shooting.

SkyFOX is flying above the scene were several evidence markers blanketed the sidewalk. Alameda County Sheriff's Department deputies were helping canvass the scene.

No other information was immediately available.