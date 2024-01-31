Man flees police, dies after crashing into another police car

article

Fleeing from police, a man died after crashing his motorcycle into a separate police car in San Jose, authorities said.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m., an unmarked unit with San Jose police's Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (VECT) tried to conduct an enforcement stop on a motorcycle traveling down Adrian Way and Story Road, but the rider refused to stop and spread away eastbound on Story Road.

Around the same time, an unrelated SJPD patrol car was making a legal U-turn on a green light at the intersection of Jackson Avenue onto eastbound Story Road when the rider hit the police car broadside.

The motorcyclist, only described as an adult man, suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers performed life-saving measures and the rider was taken to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

The VECT officers did not initiate a pursuit when the rider was fleeing from them.

Officials said this incident marks the city's fifth fatal collision and fifth traffic death of 2024.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Officials said the rider was "traveling at excessive speeds…against a solid red light at Jackson Avenue," when he crashed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dellicarpini with the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654