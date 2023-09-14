Man found stabbed multiple times in ATM lobby of Berkeley bank

Berkeley police on Thursday were called to investigate a violent scene in the ATM lobby of a bank downtown where a man was stabbed.

Police said a man was stabbed about 3:30 a.m. in the lobby of the Chase Bank on Durant and Shattuck avenues downtown.

Video at the scene showed the man lying on the ground, with blood smeared on the floor.

Crime scene blocked the entrance.

Police said the man went to Highland Hospital. He had been stabbed multiple times.