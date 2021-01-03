Man injured, arrested after Berkeley robbery that led to officer-involved shooting

article

A man was arrested following a store robbery that led to an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Berkeley, police said.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report of at the Walgreens store at 2190 Shattuck Ave.

Officers found and attempted to detain the suspect, a 51-year-old man, walking on Bancroft Way after the robbery.

The suspect evaded officers and walked into the courtyard of the Tang Center at 2222 Bancroft Way, and threatened officers with a chain, according to police.

A negotiator-trained officer took steps to de-escalate the situation with the suspect, who continued to speak and act in an erratic manner, police said.

When the officers attempted to take the man into custody, he approached them, leading officers to deploy less-than-lethal ammunition, and one officer using a firearm.

The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital, but is in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by the Berkeley Police Department's Homicide Unit and its Internal Affairs Unit. Additionally, the District Attorney's Office will be notified of the investigations and the involved officer will be placed on administrative leave, police said.