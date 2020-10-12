Man injured in Gilroy explosion

article

Gilroy Police Department have closed a road after an explosion injured a man on Monday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office bomb squad is at the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive, where the road is closed between Rancho Hills Drive and Learnard Way.

Police said the Gilroy Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion at 2:20 p.m. and that an adult male suffered "serious injury" as a result. He was transported to a hospital. There was no update on his condition.

The road closure may impact any morning commute and could last for days, police said.

Police did not detail what may have exploded at this location. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.