Man injured in Lower Pacific Heights shooting on Monday

A man was robbed and shot in San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood on Monday, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Pine and Octavia streets, where two suspects approached a man in his 20s, San Francisco police said.

One suspect demanded the victim's keys and then shot him. The second suspect also took the victim's phone before the pair fled on bicycles, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The two suspects, described as men possibly between 25-30 years old, remain at large as of Tuesday and detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.



