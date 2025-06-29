Man killed in fiery crash in Walnut Creek; investigation underway

article

A man died in Walnut Creek early Sunday morning when his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames.

The Walnut Creek Police Department received a report just before 2:15 a.m. regarding a solo vehicle collision in the area of Ygnacio Valley Road and North Broadway, near Civic Park, according to a department statement.

Officers arrived on the scene about a minute after receiving the call and found a burning car "resting on a tree" in a parking lot at 675 Ygnacio Valley Road, near the Walnut Creek BART station.

Fire department units were called to the scene and extinguished the flames, preventing them from spreading and causing damage to structures in the area. However, authorities found the driver of the car inside, dead of injuries sustained in the crash.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Police said there were no other occupants in the vehicle, and no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact the WCPD at 925-943-5844. Anonymous tips can be reported to 925-943-5865.

