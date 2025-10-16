Man lying in alley fatally struck in San Jose by garbage truck driver

article

The Brief A garbage truck driver fatally struck a man lying in an alley under blankets. The driver remained on scene. A separate garbage truck driver killed a woman taking out her trash in 2022.



A man lying in a driveway and covered in blankets in the back alley of a strip mall was killed when he was run over by a garbage truck in San Jose early Thursday morning, police said.

The man, who wasn't identified, was in the alley in a mall in the 2800 block of Bascom Avenue when he was struck and pronounced dead on scene about 4 a.m., according to Sgt. Jorge Garibay.

The driver of the 2020 blue Peterbilt garbage truck was traveling westbound on Shamrock Drive and turning northbound into the rear alley the mall, when he struck the man.

The driver of the garbage truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

This is San Jose's 29th traffic death of 2025.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

In February 2022, a garbage truck driver killed a 63-year-old woman as she was taking out her trash in San Jose.

At the time, police said the woman appeared to be in the driver's blind spot.