Man missing in Santa Cruz Mountains located after nine days

A man who went missing in the Santa Cruz Mountains was rescued safely this week, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Lukas McClish, 34, went missing on June 11. He was reported missing by his family on June 15.

Witnesses in Big Basin State Park reported hearing someone yelling for help on Thursday, but it took some time to figure out where the sound was coming from. Sheriff's deputies responded along with CalFire and the Boulder Creek Fire Department.

With the help of drones from the sheriff's office, McClish was found in the trees between Empire Grade and Big Basin Highway, near Foreman Creek in Santa Cruz County.

"Thank you to each agency and our dispatch for helping relay all of the information to necessary departments. This truly was a team effort with the best outcome we could have hoped for," CalFire CZU wrote of the rescue.