Man rescued from sewer in San Francisco: SFFD

The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a man early Sunday morning after he was trapped in a sewer, officials said.

The man, whom authorities did not identify, allegedly crawled into the sewer from a beach but couldn't escape after becoming injured.

Officials received a call from someone hearing a man call for help near a manhole around 3:40 a.m. near Vicente Street and the Great Highway.

The man was in the sewer pipe around 20 feet below the road, according to officials.

Officials didn't specify what beach where the man initially crawled into the sewer and his reasons why.

It took dozens of San Francisco fire crews to rescue the man, utilizing a fan, a rope system, and rescue baskets, before they could haul the man up to an awaiting ambulance.

The man was brought up to the surface around 5:15 a.m. Officials said he remains at the San Francisco General Hospital with serious injuries.