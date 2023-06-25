Man shot and killed on International Boulevard in Oakland

A man was shot and killed Saturday night on International Boulevard in Oakland.

Police say they responded to a Shot Spotter activation just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of International Blvd.

Officers found a male adult victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said Sunday the victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin.

SEE ALSO: Goat herder discovers body in creek behind the Oakland Zoo

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the OPD homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.