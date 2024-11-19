Man shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Antioch

article

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Antioch.

Police responded at 12:20 p.m. to a report of a gunshot and a man down in the 30 block of East Sixth Street and found a man outside suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics took over. The victim, who was an Antioch resident, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and residents in the area to identify any suspect or suspects in the case.

