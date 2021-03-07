Man shot in east San Jose dies

article

The man who was shot Saturday evening near an elementary school in east San Jose has succumbed to his injuries suffered in the incident, which has been updated to a homicide by San Jose police.

The shooting took place near Whaley Elementary School on Alvin Avenue, just south of Tully Road and east of U.S. Highway 101. This marks the eighth homicide in the city for 2021, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.