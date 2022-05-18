Man shot to death at park in San Jose; 3rd homicide this week

article

A man who was shot at Zolezzi Park has died, San Jose police said on Wednesday, bringing this year's homicide count to 11 and marking the third homicide this week.

The latest victim was shot on Tuesday about 6:45 p.m. on South King Road and Hermocilla Way.

His body was seen lying on the grass at the park.

No further details were released.

On Sunday, a woman died after she was stabbed in the 5200 block of Vera Lane. Few details were released about this death.

And on Monday, a man died after police say his girlfriend, Jessica Nicole Garrison, shot him on the 400 block of 10th Street near San Jose University. Garrison was grazed in that double shooting. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

That shooting scene is just down the block from two shootings less than two months ago, including a homicide and the case when an officer shot K'aun Green who said he was trying to break up a brawl inside La Victoria.

Green confiscated a gun from the fight before police mistakenly took him for the suspect and shot him four times.

San Jose police investigate the death of a man who was shot to death at Zolezzi Park in San Jose. May 18, 2022

