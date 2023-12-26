Man stabbed in San Francisco, motorcycle stolen

A man was stabbed and had his motorcycle stolen on San Francisco's Market Street on Christmas night, according to police.

The attack and robbery was reported around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Market and Sixth streets, where the 26-year-old victim was riding his motorcycle when a man approached him and tried to stab him, San Francisco police said

The victim got off the motorcycle and retreated, but when the suspect got onto it to try to steal it, the victim tried to intervene and was stabbed with a knife. The suspect then fled on the motorcycle, according to police.

The victim's stab wounds are not considered life-threatening. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.