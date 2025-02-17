Man still missing after falling into San Francisco Bay

The Brief The San Francisco Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard first began receiving reports at 10:19 p.m. Saturday that two people were in the water between Pier 28 and Pier 32. Rescue crews were able to pull a woman from the water but weren't able to locate a second victim. The search for the missing man was suspended.



A man who fell into the San Francisco Bay over the weekend is still missing.

What we know:

Authorities said the man and a woman fell into the water near Pier 32 just south of the Bay Bridge on Saturday night.

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters and the Coast Guard continued searching for the man using boats, thermal imaging and drones, but suspended the search Sunday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the two fell into the water.