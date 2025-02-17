Man still missing after falling into San Francisco Bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A man who fell into the San Francisco Bay over the weekend is still missing.
What we know:
Authorities said the man and a woman fell into the water near Pier 32 just south of the Bay Bridge on Saturday night.
The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters and the Coast Guard continued searching for the man using boats, thermal imaging and drones, but suspended the search Sunday afternoon.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how the two fell into the water.
The Source: The San Francisco Fire Department