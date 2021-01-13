Man suffers life-threatening injury in San Jose shooting

article

A man was shot and injured Wednesday, according to San Jose police.

Officials are at the scene located on the 100 block of E. Virginia Street, just south of the Sinclair Freeway/I-280. They said the one victim suffered life-threatening injury.

Police media relations tweeted information about the incident at 5:22 p.m.

There was no suspect information or further details on what led up to the shooting available.

There are road closures as police investigate. Motorists and the public are asked to avoid the area of S. 5th Street from Martha Street to E. Virginia Street and E. Virginia Street from S. 4th Street to S. 6th Street.

