Man surrenders after Fremont jogger struck and killed: police

A jogger was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fremont and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police.

Brian Gutierrez, 29, from Hayward, allegedly fled the scene on foot on Sunday about 8:40 p.m. Officers ended up calling him on the phone and he "ultimately agreed to turn himself in," Fremont police said. He was arrested a short time later.

Police believe Gutierrez was impaired by alcohol and was speeding.

Officers were sent to Mission Boulevard and Nursery Avenue on a report of someone lying in the roadway. First responders arrived and declared the person dead. The name of the jogger hasn't been released.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run collision resulting in injury and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. Police said more allegations will likely arise at the conclusion of the investigation.

This is Fremont's fifth fatal traffic collision in 2024, according to police.

Anyone witnessing the collision or with information regarding this collision should please contact Fremont Police Traffic Unit by calling Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be texted to 'Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/Tip.

Bay City News contributed to this report.



