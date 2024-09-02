Man suspected of killing California nudist ranch couple 'hated' them: neighbors

article

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of killing his neighbors at a Redlands nudist camp, and found human remains underneath his home.

Neighbors say the suspect – 62-year-old Michael Royce Sparks – had said on multiple occasions that he "hated them."

"Them" refers to Stephanie and Daniel Menard.

The couple, in their 70s, and their dog Cuddles, were reported missing on Aug. 25. They were last seen leaving their home at Olive Dell Nudist Ranch in Redlands.

Police said Sparks was arrested Thursday in a bunker underneath his home.

In that same bunker, authorities said Friday, they'd made a chilling discovery.

"We've located human remains," said Carl Baker, a PIO for the City of Redlands. "We believe Dan and Stephanie are deceased."

The coroner's office is still working to confirm whether the remains belong to the Menards.

A neighbor, Irene Engkraf, was the one who reported the couple missing.

She told FOX 11 that she noticed the couple's vehicle abandoned on a road near the neighborhood Sunday.

Then, she got concerned when they weren't at church service. That's when Engkraf said she went to their home to check on them.

"We went in and there was Stephanie’s purse, and their phones were still there and everything," said Engkraf. "That’s when we knew this isn’t normal."

Neighbors described Sparks as a quiet guy who, for the most part, kept to himself.

"Mike was very quiet, laid back, it’s hard to believe he’d be involved in something like this," said Chuck Harrison.

One neighbor recalled a feud between the Menards and Sparks involving a tree between their properties.

"[Sparks] didn’t like the Menards," said Tammie Wilkerson, another neighbor. "He said it many times that he hated them, but I never thought he’d do something like this."

Redlands PD said that Sparks tried to shoot himself with a rifle moments before he was arrested, but it misfired.

Now, the Olive Dell community is mourning neighbors they called friends.

"God, he's got our strength," said Engkraf. "[The Menards] are on holy ground, and there's angels all around them now."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.