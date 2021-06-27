Man wanted by San Francisco police in 2 deadly shootings arrested

article

A 32-year-old man wanted by San Francisco police as a suspect in two fatal shootings was arrested Saturday in Livermore.

Robert Newt was arrested by Livermore police officers on two warrants, one for murder, and the second for murder and attempted murder, authorities said. Newt also had a federal warrant issued for firearms-related charges.

Newt was wanted in connection with the May 15 shooting of a 61-year-old man. He also is a suspect in a separate shooting of two men, also on May 15. Police responded to the double shooting to find two victims, ages 49 and 54. The 54-year-old man died.

Upon his arrest by Livermore police Saturday, Newt was taken to Santa Rita Jail, where he was booked on his warrants.