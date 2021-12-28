Man wanted for stabbing rideshare driver arrested after found walking on Golden Gate Bridge

article

A man, suspected of stabbing and injuring a rideshare driver in Santa Rosa on Christmas Day, was arrested Monday night after California Highway Patrol found him walking along the Golden Gate Bridge, KTVU has learned.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday tweeted an update about the incident, saying Tristan Mathew Hardin, 19, of Santa Rosa, was spotted by CHP Marin. He is being held in jail on $1 million bail for attempted murder.

The sheriff's office called the attack by the passenger, a random act of violence. The driver is expected to survive.

Hardin was picked up by the driver in Santa Rosa and was driven to the entrance of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Windsor where Hardin then stabbed the driver in the neck and elbow.